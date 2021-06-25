Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 2.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.67. 49,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 19,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.