Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSAAU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

