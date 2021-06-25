Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 189,309 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 189,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,959,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 152,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

