Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.96 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885,549 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

