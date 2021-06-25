Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $51.68 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $51.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

