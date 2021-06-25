Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 350,000 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 58.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOLU. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

