Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,725 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 113.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 218.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $635.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $626.24. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.