Heineken’s (HEINY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767. Heineken has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.