Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 4.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 8,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,138,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $982.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

