Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street accounts for 1.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of Rimini Street worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.77. 13,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,699. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $577.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

