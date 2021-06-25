Hermez Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.32 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $567,445.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00010592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.00580669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038749 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

