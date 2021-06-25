Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Heska were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heska by 735.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $229.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $81.98 and a 52 week high of $233.60.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.