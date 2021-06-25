Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 3.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,347,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.43. 43,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,785. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.