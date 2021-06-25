Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 3.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $40,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:K traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,272. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

