Hillman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after purchasing an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after purchasing an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $79.92. 421,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,047,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

