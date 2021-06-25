Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

