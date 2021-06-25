Ho Shin Sells 4,583 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $478,526.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.