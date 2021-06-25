HodlTree (HTRE) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One HodlTree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HodlTree has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,992.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HodlTree has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HodlTree alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00164686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00098833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,958.36 or 0.99836989 BTC.

HodlTree Coin Profile

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here . HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io

Buying and Selling HodlTree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HodlTree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HodlTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HodlTree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.