Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

HWDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 825.40 ($10.78) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 793.97. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834.60 ($10.90).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

