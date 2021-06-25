HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $525.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS traded down $5.97 on Friday, hitting $582.32. 12,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,298. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $605.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.