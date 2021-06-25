Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,925. Humana has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $475.94.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

