Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

