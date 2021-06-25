Hyatt Hotels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 940 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

