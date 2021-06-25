ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.29. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 2,956,762 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.