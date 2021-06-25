Idle (IDLE) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Idle has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00015016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $134,030.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.97 or 1.00108427 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,971,322 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

