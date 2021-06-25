IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

IGIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF remained flat at $$36.35 during trading on Friday. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.