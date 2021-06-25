IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.15-3.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. 132,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,519. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

