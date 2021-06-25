Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.16 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $35.50 or 0.00105495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $337,048.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00099798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00160353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.71 or 1.00052295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.