IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

