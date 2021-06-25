Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

Immatics stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.04.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

