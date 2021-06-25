Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

IMMR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 4,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,003. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

