Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $69.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $1,890,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PI opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.46.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.