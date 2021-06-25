ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

ING opened at $13.43 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.