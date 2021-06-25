Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Down 3.7%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 1,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inhibrx by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inhibrx by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

