InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.81

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $94.88, with a volume of 2073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Get InMode alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.