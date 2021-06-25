Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Innodata shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 63,576 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a P/E ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $215,751.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $151,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,995 shares of company stock worth $1,202,780. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.