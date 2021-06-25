Insider Buying: Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Insider Buys 78,046 Shares of Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) insider David Hanna purchased 78,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,481.16 ($35,343.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Get Amaero International alerts:

Amaero International Company Profile

Amaero International Ltd manufactures various large format complex components in metal using laser based additive manufacturing processes. It also provides research and development, contract manufacturing, tooling specialists, equipment sales and consumables, and training and maintenance services. It serves the aviation defence and space sectors, as well as the tool and die industries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Amaero International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaero International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.