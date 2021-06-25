Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 216 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,924 ($38.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market cap of £39.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,346.85. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,051.82 ($39.87).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

