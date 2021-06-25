Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £84,000 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Robyn Perriss purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Shares of LON:DOCS opened at GBX 417.60 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00. Dr. Martens plc has a 12-month low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81).

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

