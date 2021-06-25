Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

LON JUP traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 268.80 ($3.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.98. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.60 ($3.85).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.