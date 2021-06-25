Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

REVG opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 210,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

