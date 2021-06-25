Insider Buying: Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Acquires 346,414 Shares of Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP) insider Tarun Gupta bought 346,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.76 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,649,969.88 ($1,178,549.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Stockland’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio is -323.94%.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

