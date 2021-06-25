Insider Selling: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Major Shareholder Sells 841,650 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,488,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,599. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.