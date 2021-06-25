Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 2,516 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bhaskar Chaudhuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00.

ARQT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.