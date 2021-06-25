Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Truist cut their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

