Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $4,024,113.84 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $258.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.36 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

