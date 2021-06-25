Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,407,900.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

