Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells 3,134 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $113.95 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

