Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 16,100 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,177 shares in the company, valued at $56,487,299.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $418.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

