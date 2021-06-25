Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $55,077.75 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43.

Personalis stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSNL. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

